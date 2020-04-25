Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Anne Powell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Anne Powell (nee Ostenberg), 87, left us to be with the Lord on April 19, 2020. Nancy was born on November 17, 1932 in Seattle, Washington to Archie and Irene Ostenberg. She attended Roosevelt High School and later Shoreline Community College. Nancy married Albert (Bert) Powell October 24, 1952. They resided in Edmonds, Washington from 1955 to 1968 when they moved to Bellingham, Washington. She chose to stay home and hold down the fort and keep things running. She loved sewing and knitting. Nancy was extremely creative and enjoyed remodeling or redesigning the family home. While many would describe her as feisty or sassy, she had a great sense of humor and could make everyone laugh. Nancy had an opinion on most things and she definitely was not afraid to share it. She enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle with her friends. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for 35 years. She is survived by her two daughters Lynn (Tom) Schultz and Carrie Foss; son, Blaine (Eileen) Powell; six grandchildren, Joshua (Michelle) and Travis (Kelsey) Schultz, Peter (Nicole) Foss, Sarah (Garrett) Kinsley, Ian Powell and Morgan Powell, 9 great grandchildren, and many loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Nancy’s life may be made to The Firs Retreat Center in Bellingham or The .

