Goldsby, Nancy E. (nee Woodruff) Nancy Ellen Goldsby died January 27, 2020 in Olympia. She was born August 22, 1949 to Frank and Grace (Fisher) Woodruff in Bremerton where her father was stationed. She was a graduate of Bellingham High School and attended Western Washington State College. She married Henry (Hank) Goldsby on July 31, 1975 and settled in Olympia. Nancy worked for the State of Washington and was a supervisory caregiver and social worker. She and her husband adopted three disabled children to raise, including two from overseas. She remained in Olympia after Hank’s death in 1999. Nancy was a very intelligent and compassionate person who loved caring for animals. She is survived by her son Timothy John Chang (TJ) Goldsby of Tacoma, brothers David Woodruff of Port Townsend, Daniel Woodruff of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Steven Woodruff of Port Angeles. She was predeceased by son Jimmy Goldsby, daughter Chayya Goldsby, and brother Robert Woodruff. Please join friends and family in remembrance at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2109 College Street, Lacey, WA at 11:00 am Saturday, February 8. In lieu of gifts, please contribute to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Lacey.

