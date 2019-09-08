Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy E. "Nan" Wilson Piovesan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy E. Wilson Piovesan passed away in Bellingham, WA on Aug. 25, 2019 at the age of 92. Mom was born in Bellingham, WA on Sept. 16, 1926 to Esther (Beal) Wilson and Ira V. Wilson. She attended the Normal School at WWC (now WWU). Mom’s parents owned I.V. Wilson Florist. At age 11, her father passed away leaving her mother as sole proprietor. Mom spent much of her time with her aunt and uncle in Berkeley, CA and, since troop movement made civilian travel difficult, she stayed in CA and graduated from Anna Head School in 1945. Mom met her future husband, Primo Piovesan, while working at the Bellingham Airport. Mom and Dad were married at Church of the Assumption on September 27, 1947. Their first home was at Lake Whatcom and, in the early 50’s, moved to Ferndale, WA where Dad continued his veterinary practice. Most of Mom’s adult life was spent in a support role for Whatcom Veterinary and, though she had to be home to answer the telephone, she managed to contribute to her community. She played a key part in making the Ferndale Community Pool a reality, she was a campfire leader, and an Old Settlers volunteer, to name a few. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ferndale, was her home parish since 1954. Mom was an active member in both the Bellingham Golf and Country Club and Shadow Mountain Golf Club in Palm Desert, CA. An avid gardener, her vegetable garden, flower beds and yard were her sanctuary. She was an amazing cook and taught us good nutrition by example. Mom was a partner in Bellingham Travel and enjoyed helping people with their travel needs. After Dad died, Mom decided she would spend her birthday in a different place every year so her daughters and their husbands took turns enjoying some memorable birthday trips with her. Always one to look forward and not back, Mom sold the house on Vista Drive in June, 2017 and moved to The Willows. She enjoyed her Willows community and formed wonderful friendships there. Preceding Mom in death were her parents, her husband Primo, brothers and sisters-in-law Chuck and Willie Wilson and Dick and Helen Wilson, her brother-in-law Aldo Piovesan. She is survived by her daughters Ann (Jake) Hardy, Mary (Mike) Boedigheimer, Judy (Jim) Harvey and sisters-in-law Irma Rooney and Barbara Piovesan. Grandchildren Jason (Tammy) Hardy, Joshua Hardy, Andrew (Allisen) Hardy, Jennifer (Chantz) Ditter, Anna Boedigheimer, Kristen (Chad) Tollefson, Dean (Marlo) Harvey, Rikki (Bill) Handy; 10 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Mom also leaves her special Ferndale friends and her Shadow Mountain family in Palm Desert, CA. An amazing example, Mom lived her life with grace and dignity and wanted everyone to “cry smiling and cry laughing”. Following her wishes there will be a celebration of life at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club, 3729 Meridian, from 4-6 pm on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Private burial will take place on Sept. 14, 2019 at Blaine Cemetery with Fr. Francis Thumbi officiating. Memorials may be made to Old Settlers Assoc. (P.O. Box 993, Ferndale, WA 98248); Whatcom Hospice Foundation (2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225); St. Joseph Catholic Church (5781 Hendrickson Avenue, Ferndale, WA 98248); or a . Share your memories at

Nancy E. Wilson Piovesan passed away in Bellingham, WA on Aug. 25, 2019 at the age of 92. Mom was born in Bellingham, WA on Sept. 16, 1926 to Esther (Beal) Wilson and Ira V. Wilson. She attended the Normal School at WWC (now WWU). Mom’s parents owned I.V. Wilson Florist. At age 11, her father passed away leaving her mother as sole proprietor. Mom spent much of her time with her aunt and uncle in Berkeley, CA and, since troop movement made civilian travel difficult, she stayed in CA and graduated from Anna Head School in 1945. Mom met her future husband, Primo Piovesan, while working at the Bellingham Airport. Mom and Dad were married at Church of the Assumption on September 27, 1947. Their first home was at Lake Whatcom and, in the early 50’s, moved to Ferndale, WA where Dad continued his veterinary practice. Most of Mom’s adult life was spent in a support role for Whatcom Veterinary and, though she had to be home to answer the telephone, she managed to contribute to her community. She played a key part in making the Ferndale Community Pool a reality, she was a campfire leader, and an Old Settlers volunteer, to name a few. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ferndale, was her home parish since 1954. Mom was an active member in both the Bellingham Golf and Country Club and Shadow Mountain Golf Club in Palm Desert, CA. An avid gardener, her vegetable garden, flower beds and yard were her sanctuary. She was an amazing cook and taught us good nutrition by example. Mom was a partner in Bellingham Travel and enjoyed helping people with their travel needs. After Dad died, Mom decided she would spend her birthday in a different place every year so her daughters and their husbands took turns enjoying some memorable birthday trips with her. Always one to look forward and not back, Mom sold the house on Vista Drive in June, 2017 and moved to The Willows. She enjoyed her Willows community and formed wonderful friendships there. Preceding Mom in death were her parents, her husband Primo, brothers and sisters-in-law Chuck and Willie Wilson and Dick and Helen Wilson, her brother-in-law Aldo Piovesan. She is survived by her daughters Ann (Jake) Hardy, Mary (Mike) Boedigheimer, Judy (Jim) Harvey and sisters-in-law Irma Rooney and Barbara Piovesan. Grandchildren Jason (Tammy) Hardy, Joshua Hardy, Andrew (Allisen) Hardy, Jennifer (Chantz) Ditter, Anna Boedigheimer, Kristen (Chad) Tollefson, Dean (Marlo) Harvey, Rikki (Bill) Handy; 10 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Mom also leaves her special Ferndale friends and her Shadow Mountain family in Palm Desert, CA. An amazing example, Mom lived her life with grace and dignity and wanted everyone to “cry smiling and cry laughing”. Following her wishes there will be a celebration of life at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club, 3729 Meridian, from 4-6 pm on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Private burial will take place on Sept. 14, 2019 at Blaine Cemetery with Fr. Francis Thumbi officiating. Memorials may be made to Old Settlers Assoc. (P.O. Box 993, Ferndale, WA 98248); Whatcom Hospice Foundation (2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225); St. Joseph Catholic Church (5781 Hendrickson Avenue, Ferndale, WA 98248); or a . Share your memories at molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations