Nancy Fasler passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Nancy was born in El Centro, CA where she spent most of her life. She later moved to Ferndale, WA to be closer to her grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 41 years, John Fasler. She is survived by three children, John, Catherine and Susanne; two grandchildren, Lauren and Christopher; and their families. Nancy will be buried alongside her husband in California at a later date. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, no funeral services will be held. We would like to thank the staff at Highgate Senior Living and Whatcom Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.

