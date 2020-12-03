1/1
Nancy Mattis
1933 - 2020
June 9, 1933 - November 18, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Nancy was a cheerful, adventurous, funny, awesome, wee sprite who wore colorful, floppy hats and could be seen walking the town at a full-tilt boogie. She was 87.
She was born in Toronto, Ontario and as a child spent 10 years in New Brunswick, where she learned to speak fluent French. She married and raised her two children in Belleville, Ontario and was haunted by the unexplained disappearance of her son, Larry, when he was 27 years old. After retiring as a library assistant at Belleville Public Library, she moved to Bellingham to have adventures with her daughter Lynn Robinson and grandson, Josh Stowell. Nancy volunteered at Wise Buys for 20 years, was an avid reader, wrote poetry, painted landscapes and wildlife in oils, played mahjong at the Senior Center, gardened, crocheted, knitted and tatted. In her eighties, she went to Spain to see a bullfight, climbed Angel's Landing in Zion National Park, and adopted her first feline friend, Miss Boo.
The friends she made, as she engaged herself in the community, will miss her optimism and companionship.
She loved her daughter and grandson with all her heart and was greatly loved in return.
Nancy passed away while on home-hospice care at her daughter's home, with her daughter and grandson by her side.


Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whatcom Cremation & Funeral
4202 Guide Meridian
Bellingham, WA 98226
(360) 734-7073
