Nancy Welch passed away suddenly on March 11, 2019. Despite a lifetime of contending with arthritis and more recently a painful battle with cancer, she was always plucky and cheerful. She will be missed by her many, many friends, but by no one more than I, her husband. She was my companion and best friend for more than 25 years, and I miss her deeply. She is survived by her husband, me, John Banltley and two sisters, Cathy and Patti. Please sign the Book of Memories, light a candle and leave your condolences for the family at www.JernsFH.com
|
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 27, 2019