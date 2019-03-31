Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Welch. View Sign

Nancy Welch passed away suddenly on March 11, 2019. Despite a lifetime of contending with arthritis and more recently a painful battle with cancer, she was always plucky and cheerful. She will be missed by her many, many friends, but by no one more than I, her husband. She was my companion and best friend for more than 25 years, and I miss her deeply. She is survived by her husband, me, John Brantley and two sisters, Cathy and Patti. Please sign the Book of Memories, light a candle and leave your condolences for the family at

Nancy Welch passed away suddenly on March 11, 2019. Despite a lifetime of contending with arthritis and more recently a painful battle with cancer, she was always plucky and cheerful. She will be missed by her many, many friends, but by no one more than I, her husband. She was my companion and best friend for more than 25 years, and I miss her deeply. She is survived by her husband, me, John Brantley and two sisters, Cathy and Patti. Please sign the Book of Memories, light a candle and leave your condolences for the family at www.JernsFH.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close