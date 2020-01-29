Nancy J. Wyatt, 77, of Bellingham, WA passed away on January 24, 2020. She was surrounded by people who loved and cared for her greatly as she began her eternal life. The funeral service will be held at Nooksack Cemetery (3200 Breckinridge Rd. Everson, WA 98247) on Fri., Jan. 31st at 1400 and officiated by Lee Johnson, with a celebration of life to follow at the home of Marcy Jorgensen (5619 Hazel Ct. Ferndale, WA 98248). Please share your memories of Nancy at molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 29, 2020