On February 27th, 2020, Navdeep Singh Sangha, loving father of two children, passed away in his hometown of Lynden, WA at the age of 30. In 1989, Navdeep was born to Shavinder and the late Gurmeet Kaur Sangha in Punjab, India. Navdeep dedicated his life to his work and family. He was well educated in robotics and technology. Navdeep had a great passion for learning as much as he could. He also enjoyed hiking, working on cars, cooking, fort making with his kids, and road trips. Navdeep was a great father, brother, and son. He is survived by his father Shavinder, his two sons Vikram and Rohan, his brother Sarbjit, his sister Jasneet, and several aunts, uncles, niece, and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 3pm on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres, 5700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale. Please share your memories of Navdeep at

Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 4, 2020

