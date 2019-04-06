Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for nee Dunkle Shirley M. Petersen. View Sign

Shirley died on April 2, 2019. She was born October 22, 1932 in Sumas, WA and was adopted as an infant by David H. and Sarah Jane Dunkle of Bellingham, WA. After graduating from Bellingham High School in 1951, she worked at Jantzen and later as a telephone operator for Pacific Northwest Bell. In November 1953, she married Harry W. Petersen in Bellingham, WA, who was to be her husband of 63 years. They had three daughters, Karen, Janet, and Linda, and two grandchildren. Shirley did not work outside the home after the kids were born. Harry’s work caused them to move to Portland, OR in 1954, then to Eugene OR, and finally to Bellevue, WA in 1972 where they remained for 45 years. In the late 1970s she and Harry became interested in antique radios and developed a large collection. She enjoyed the contests and swap meets of the Antique Radio Association. At her request, no service will be held.

