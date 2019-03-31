Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelson Harlene C. (Jensen) Beard. View Sign

Harlene was born at home in Bellingham to Christian and Lila (Little) Jensen. She graduated from Mt. Baker High School in 1955. On New Years Eve, 1954, she was married to Art Beard and together they had three children. She later married Gerald Nelson in 1982. Harlene loved the outdoors, whether it was fishing, camping, or motorhomeing across the U.S. She bowled for 30 plus years in different Whatcom County leagues, and was a member of the American Legion Post 7 and Loyal Order of the Moose. She worked at Sornberger’s Drive-In and in the stock room at K-Mart for many years. Harlene was generous, fun, and had ornery streak. With her there was no sugar-coating, she always told it like it was. Her family called her the “Road Police” as she was always keeping an eye on the comings and goings in her neighborhood. She was the backbone of the family, always there for anyone who needed her. She will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by husband, Gerald, and brothers, Donnie and Gordon. Survivors include her sister, Mary; sons, Tony Beard and Dan Beard; daughter, Cindy (Rick) Mauler; grandchildren, Monica Beard, Tasha Mauler (Justin Ketah), Kris Mauler, Sonia Beard (Dustin Breier); great-grandchildren, Claudia Jimenez, Lily Laux, Mari Mendoza, Cristian Mauler, Emma Beard, and Jenny Breier; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and extended family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at 1PM at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice (3001 Squalicum Pkwy #11, Bellingham, WA 98225) or a . Please share your memories of Harlene at

