Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Westford's Broadway Hall 1300 Broadway St

Nic Harris, age 39, died in Bellingham April 30, 2019. A beautiful soul with so much passion for life, he bravely lived with MS for many years, overcoming much of the illness. He was born April 17, 1980 in Bellingham to Lyle Harris Sr. and Betty Cargile Harris. He attended Sehome High School and Explorations Academy in Bellingham, and later Whatcom Community College and study-abroad programs in Mexico, Greece and the Czech Republic. He married Alison Herbrandson on July 27, 2013 in Whatcom County. Nic was passionate about cycling and built beautiful and complex bicycles. He enjoyed long-distance road and mountain biking trips. He was a blade smith and restored antique guns. A loving uncle to his nephews Sam and Coleman, he loved spending time with them and with friends in the outdoors. Nic is survived by his wife Ali, stepdaughter Katy, parents Lyle Sr. and Betty, brothers Lyle Jr. (wife Amy) and Jack (wife Heidi), uncle James Cargile (wife Sarah), dear relatives and friends. Nic wanted more than anything to be able to “give back to the MS community,” having previously been an advocate for Teva’s Copaxone, he intended to become an advocate for Genzyme. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Nic’s memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America. A celebration of Nic’s life will be at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 9 at Westford’s Broadway Hall, 1300 Broadway St. A reception will follow. You may share memories with the family at

