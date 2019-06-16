Nima Isner, 96, of Everson, Washington, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019. Nima was predeceased by her husband, Omer, and her children, Shirley Isenburg and Jim Isner. She is survived by her other children, Yvonne Bernier (husband Chris ), Richard Isner and Sally Isner, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on August 17, 2019 at 2 PM at the Everson Presbyterian Fellowship, 204 N Washington St., Everson, WA, 98247. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nima Isner may be given to The Friends of the Everson Library, PO Box 250, Everson WA 98247.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 16, 2019