Nina Baker

“She was the type of person you fell in love with the second you meet her” “She was one of the most inclusive and welcoming individuals I have ever known” “She lifted our spirits with her attitude and smile” “She was a bright light of sunshine wherever she went” These are just a few of the things people say about our Mom. Nina Lee Baker, 79, left this world peacefully, yet unexpectedly, on July 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham, WA. Nina was born in Clintwood, VA on December 9, 1940 to Margaret and Kemper Mullins. When she was six years old her family boarded a train and traveled west to Washington State, eventually landing in Renton WA. Nina graduated from Renton High School early June, 1959, and two weeks later, on June 27, married the love of her life, Jim Baker, at her parent’s home in Renton. Nina is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jim Baker; two daughters, Crissy Baker and Ronda Baker Fleming; her extraordinary granddaughter, April Fleming; sisters Pebble Griffin and Jeannie McGerry and brother Cecil Mullins; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mom’s physical loss will be deeply felt by all who knew her but her spirit lives on for eternity. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



