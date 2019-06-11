Noemi Ban passed away on Friday, June 7th, 2019 in Bellingham after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She lived to the “honorable” age of 96 (and a HALF, as she would insist). Although it was her generous heart that gave out in the end, that heart touched our community and many other communities worldwide. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Beth Israel Synagogue (751 San Juan Boulevard in Bellingham) with graveside services to follow at Beth Israel Cemetery (adjacent to Bayview Cemetery). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ray Wolpow Institute for the Study of the Holocaust, and to the New Synagogue Fund of Beth Israel Synagogue. To read Noemi’s full life story and to share your memories with her family, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 11, 2019