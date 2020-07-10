Noreen Morris was born to parents William and Nora Morris, in Lahana, Drimoleague on 6th June 1934. Noreen was their fifth child, preceded by Mary, Bobby, Peggy and Nancy (Ann) and subsequently joined by Kitty, Jim, Jo and the twins, Carmel and Frances. Her home was a loving and busy farm in West Cork. Noreen attended school in Drimoleague and Dunmanway followed by a two-year seamstress apprenticeship in Cobh. Noreen then emigrated to London where she became a nurse at Mile End Hospital and subsequently qualified as a midwife. Noreen and her sister Nancy moved to Canada in 1959 to celebrate brother Bobby's wedding, and in the early 1960s she moved to California, which remained her resident state for many years. Her involvement with Buddhism kept her in California for years, but also led her to choose to spend three years of her life in silent retreat alongside others at Gampo Abbey in Nova Scotia Canada. This path also led her to her last hometown, Bellingham, Washington, where once again she made friends for life, while maintaining her connection with her family, a close-knit family despite being dispersed in the UK, Ireland, Canada and America. Donations in memory of Noreen may be made to the Bellingham Food Bank, where she volunteered for many years.



