Service Information Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services 809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2 Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-656-5459

Norma Gail Nelson (Hurteau), 70, of Custer, WA, passed away on May 28, 2019. Born October 22, 1948 in Vancouver, B.C. to parents Norman & Aleta Hurteau. The youngest of three, Norma graduated from Britannia Secondary School in Vancouver, B.C. Norma spent many summers riding the train back to Saskatchewan to visit relatives. She met the love of her life, Dean Thomas Nelson, an US Navy serviceman, in March of 1967 at John’s Pizza Parlor in Vancouver, B.C. It was “the summer of love” and they learned that they both loved to dance and go camping and that they even shared the same birthday. They were married on August 22, 1970 at the Sacred Heart Church in Vancouver, B.C. and for the next 48+ years they rarely spent a day apart. The always practical Norma never shied away from adventure, spending her honeymoon tenting while they moved to Minnesota. In Minnesota, Norma worked as a bookkeeper and managed an apartment complex. After three years they returned west to Brier, WA. Norma was immediately hired to work for General Telephone Company. After welcoming two boys, they set down roots in Pt. Roberts for 20 years before retiring in Custer, WA. Resourceful, determined and practical, Norma enjoyed the simple pleasures – even if it was just her favorite soap opera. She was famous for her award-winning apple pie and her contagious smile. Norma loved spending time with her “girls” Liz, Barb, and Deirdre who she met in Tsawwassen. She and Dean enjoyed annual trips to Palm Springs and spent many weeks camping on the Oregon Coast. Norma is survived by her sons, Nathan Nelson of Custer and Aaron (Kelly) Nelson of Everson, her “pride & joy” and only grandson Owen Nelson, her brothers Wallace (Evelyn) Hurteau and Fred (Donna) Hurteau as well as many numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life for Norma and Dean, who passed away four weeks later, will be held at the family home in Custer, Washington on Saturday July 13, 2019 with an Open House from Noon-3:00pm. Please share your thoughts and memories of Norma online,

www.sigsfuneralservices.com Published in Bellingham Herald on July 10, 2019

