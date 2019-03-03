Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean Post. View Sign

Norma Jean Post, age 80, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at home with her husband by her side. Norma was born July 24, 1938 in Sibley Iowa to parents Walter and Marie Smit. Norma married Carl Post on July 27, 1956 in Bellflower California. After a time the couple made their way to the Sand Road area of Whatcom County. There they resided for 51 years, dairy farmed for 32 years and raised four children. She was a stay at home mom and bookkeeper for the dairy. Norma enjoyed sewing clothes for her children when they were growing up, crocheting blankets for many of her children and grandchildren, and reading. The family looked forward to her homemade lasagna and Cherry Cheese pie among many other offerings. Norma was most relaxed in her garden and finding reasons to landscape every little corner of the yard. She and Carl were members of Nooksack Reformed Church. Norma is preceded in death by son Daniel Post and three siblings. Norma is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carl Post; sons Dennis Post and Jayryn Post, daughter Carla Dykstra (Daniel), granddaughter Crystal Vance (Brad), grandsons Jared Post (Carli), Brandon Post, Darrick Dykstra, and Dustin Dykstra; and four great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her four sisters and one brothers and numerous nieces, nephews and family. You're invited to join family and friends for a Graveside service on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Nooksack Cemetery followed by an 11 AM, Memorial service in Nooksack Reformed Church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Norma Jean Post, age 80, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at home with her husband by her side. Norma was born July 24, 1938 in Sibley Iowa to parents Walter and Marie Smit. Norma married Carl Post on July 27, 1956 in Bellflower California. After a time the couple made their way to the Sand Road area of Whatcom County. There they resided for 51 years, dairy farmed for 32 years and raised four children. She was a stay at home mom and bookkeeper for the dairy. Norma enjoyed sewing clothes for her children when they were growing up, crocheting blankets for many of her children and grandchildren, and reading. The family looked forward to her homemade lasagna and Cherry Cheese pie among many other offerings. Norma was most relaxed in her garden and finding reasons to landscape every little corner of the yard. She and Carl were members of Nooksack Reformed Church. Norma is preceded in death by son Daniel Post and three siblings. Norma is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carl Post; sons Dennis Post and Jayryn Post, daughter Carla Dykstra (Daniel), granddaughter Crystal Vance (Brad), grandsons Jared Post (Carli), Brandon Post, Darrick Dykstra, and Dustin Dykstra; and four great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her four sisters and one brothers and numerous nieces, nephews and family. You're invited to join family and friends for a Graveside service on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Nooksack Cemetery followed by an 11 AM, Memorial service in Nooksack Reformed Church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close