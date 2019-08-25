Norma Louise Christensen passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 in Bermuda. Norma was born September 17, 1932 in Bellingham, WA to Norman and Theresa Anderson, founders of the Hillview Dairy in Bellingham. She was a 1950 graduate of Bellingham High School. Norma attended the University of Washington where she met and later married Fred Christensen. They lived in Vancouver, B.C. until they moved to Bermuda in the 1970's. Norma is survived by her children and grandchildren as well as her sister Joanne Manning, Calgary, Alberta and her brother Dr. Norman (Joe) Anderson, Naramata, B.C. She was preceded by her husband Fred Christensen and her brother Jim Anderson. A celebration of Norma's life will be held in Bermuda where she was known as an accomplished artist. Please share your thoughts and memories of Norma online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 25, 2019