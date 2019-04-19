Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman "Ike" Eisenhut. View Sign

Ike Eisenhut, age 78, passed away at home in Ferndale, after a lengthy illness, on April 16, 2019. He was born January 4, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA to Lamar and Margaret Eisenhut. He married Janice Brennan on December 30, 1960 in Anchorage, AK. Ike served in the U.S. Air Force for over 20 years. He then served as Postmaster in Sonora, Texas. Jan and Ike retired to Ferndale in 1997. Ike was well known in the local bowling community, and was a huge fan of the Yankees and the Cowboys. Ike dearly loved his family and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jan, daughter Barbara Eisenhut, son Joey (Jean) Eisenhut, grandchildren Joey Davis, JoAnna (Marshall) Mancillas and Christina (Jim) Hotchkin, great-grandchildren Kaden and Olivia, brothers Lee and Dale Eisenhut, and many loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at Enterprise Cemetery in Ferndale at 2 PM on Monday, April 22nd. You may share memories with the family at

