Norman Curtis, a long-time resident of Whatcom County, and owner of Arctic Lockers in Sedro-Woolley, died May 22 at his home in Bellingham surrounded by family at 96 years of age. Norm was born March 17, 1923 in Sumas, WA. He was raised in Huntington BC but graduated from Nooksack Valley High School. When Pearl Harbor was attacked in December of 1941, all able-bodied seniors signed up for military service. Norm served in the US Navy from 1942 to 1948, which included 3 years in the Pacific on a destroyer. In 1945, on a short leave, Norm married his high school sweetheart, Olive Keeping, and they were perfect partners for 72 years until she passed away in 2017. The remaining 3 years of service were spent in Rhode Island and also Key West, Florida. Once back home to the Pacific Northwest, Norm and Olive found a small farm for sale in Acme, started a dairy farm and raised 3 children; Pat Cassal (Mike), Leora Willis (Gary), and Lawson Curtis (Val). Norm wore many hats (figuratively and literally): farmer, gardener, chef, bus driver, logger, fisherman, meat cutter, dancer, poet, singer, wine-maker, major storyteller and many more. He leaves behind a devoted family, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Norm outlived all 7 siblings but there are many nieces and nephews who also loved this special man. Norm and Olive were very involved in many communities of Skagit and Whatcom County. Their circles were wide, including Sedro Woolley Rotary. Norm was so proud to be Rotary President but mostly loved the connections and friendships made there. We will celebrate Norm’s amazing life with family and friends on June 22. Donations can be made to Whatcom Hospice if so desired. ?We have many memories and had much time with Norman, he has touched many lives and we are all grateful.

