Oddie C. Bowen, age 81, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2019 in Bellingham. He leaves behind loving wife of 60 years Pat Bowen, children Vickie and Mike, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. A graveside service will be Friday 12/27 at 11 am at Woodlawn Cemetery and a Celebration of Life Saturday 12/28 at 1 pm at the Deming Log Show Museum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Oddie’s name to Whatcom Hospice. To read his full obituary please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 25, 2019