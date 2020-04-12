Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olena Kay Kent. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Olena "Kay" Kent 69, of Bellingham, WA was called to heaven on the early morning of March 14th, 2020. Born on August 22, 1950 in Macon, Georgia, Kay grew up and lived her life in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. Kay attended Sehome High School and continued to become a member of the VFW Ladies Drill Team which offered her the chance to travel throughout the U.S. Kay had many passions and talents. She had a natural green thumb and took pride in her indoor plants as well as her many gardens outside. Kay's favorite place to be was at the beach, she loved beach combing, agate hunting and clam digging at Birch Bay. Kay had a soft and kind heart for animals, and rarely would you see her without one of her strays trailing close behind. But the one thing she loved the most was spending time with her family and those she cared about. Kay is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Patricia Bye. Survived by her children, Donald Mauler, Larry Kent and fiancé Jane Shaw, Crissy (Crysteal) Paulson and fiancé Michael Robinson; Grandchildren Collin Kent and Roman Paulson; Brothers David Bye, and Herman Bye and wife Dorothy Bye; Sisters Patty Hall and husband Ken Hall, Connie Daines and husband Merrill Daines, and Donna LoGrande and husband Angelo LoGrande, as well as many nieces and nephews. Kay was one of those people who left an imprint on your heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of life will be held in the Summer 2020. We do ask that you leave memories and messages in her guest book entries at

