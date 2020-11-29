1/1
Bellingham, Washington - Ollie Wilgress died peacefully at home on November 21 with his wife and children at his side. Ollie was born in London, England in 1938 and his family emigrated to California in 1939. His childhood years were spent on the Monterey peninsula and Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley. Ollie graduated from the Architecture School at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo and in 1961 he joined the American Friends Service Committee. He worked in the newly independent country of Tanganika, East Africa on rural community development projects for two years, and the country (now Tanzania) remained an important part of his life. Upon returning to the US in 1963, he married Mary Mitchell and in 1965 they moved to Bellingham. He completed a master's degree at Huxley College, and in 1972 he and Mary moved with their two young children to Waldron Island, an "outer island" in the San Juans. There they embraced the principles and hard work of simplicity and self-sufficiency. Ollie was the postmaster on Waldron Island until moving back to Bellingham in the early '80s. In 1989 Ollie and Judie Reed were married, and Ollie worked at Western Washington University's Facilities Planning until his retirement in 2000. He and Judie lived on Waldron and enjoyed many road trips in the Western US, three extended visits to Tanzania and other travel. Ollie had an inquisitive, analytical mind until his last day, and was a voracious reader. He could solve the toughest NY Times crossword puzzles and tell you the terrain and mileage of most of the highways west of the Rockies. Ollie is survived by Judie, his wife of 31 years; sisters Charlotte (Dave) Nesbit of Lummi Island, WA and Sarah Wilgress of Monterey, CA; daughter Lara (Scott) Welker and son Jonathan (Renee) Wilgress of Bellingham; stepson Britten (Kristen) Clark of Seattle; and goddaughter Marceline Finda of Ifakara, Tanzania. Grandchildren are Julian Wilgress and Josh Wilgress of Dickinson ND, Erin Welker and Kalea Wilgress of Bellingham, Olivia and Curran Clark of Seattle, and "little Ollie" Finda of Tanzania. We will lovingly remember Ollie for being trustworthy, resourceful, principled, and full of integrity. At his request Ollie was cremated "with a minimum of ceremony," and his ashes will be laid to rest in the Waldron Island Cemetery.


Published in Bellingham Herald from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2020.
November 27, 2020
Ollie always took life to the next level. He shared his life passionately as he would enrich everyone else’s with his fierce dedication to causes close to his heart and especially as part of the Mended Hearts family. Rest in peace, my friend.
Karen & Brad Yeung
November 27, 2020
Ollie was an important member of our Mended Hearts chapter from the beginning of his membership in 2013. He spent much time supporting and encouraging other heart patients especially other LVAD patients. His quiet, supportive presence at all Mended Hearts meetings could be counted on. He truly cared about others. He will be so missed.
Marilynn Huffman
November 27, 2020
Our brief meeting at Mended Hearts, Bellingham, was both enlightening and intriguing. Thanks Ollie for lighting up my life.
Gerry Miller
November 26, 2020
Ollie shared with me his journals of Africa. They provided me many hours of entertainment, education and joy. I found him a very special person.
John Heinemann
November 25, 2020
I am pleased to share a photo taken by a family member at Ollie's 80th birthday celebration in 2018. Ollie was my husband's first cousin and always delightful to talk to. He was well-read, well-spoken, and sensible. He took a strong interest in his family members, in the physical environment, and in so many other topics. His fascination with maps and routes rivaled that of my husband Nicholas. In fact, a huge map of the British Isles hangs on the wall in our living room, with the route of the trip the cousins Ollie and Nicho participated in in 1951 marked in Ollie's hand. It was a pleasure to know him and we will miss him dearly.
Nancy Miller
