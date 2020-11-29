Oliver Wilgress

July 6, 1938 - November 21, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Ollie Wilgress died peacefully at home on November 21 with his wife and children at his side. Ollie was born in London, England in 1938 and his family emigrated to California in 1939. His childhood years were spent on the Monterey peninsula and Los Olivos in the Santa Ynez Valley. Ollie graduated from the Architecture School at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo and in 1961 he joined the American Friends Service Committee. He worked in the newly independent country of Tanganika, East Africa on rural community development projects for two years, and the country (now Tanzania) remained an important part of his life. Upon returning to the US in 1963, he married Mary Mitchell and in 1965 they moved to Bellingham. He completed a master's degree at Huxley College, and in 1972 he and Mary moved with their two young children to Waldron Island, an "outer island" in the San Juans. There they embraced the principles and hard work of simplicity and self-sufficiency. Ollie was the postmaster on Waldron Island until moving back to Bellingham in the early '80s. In 1989 Ollie and Judie Reed were married, and Ollie worked at Western Washington University's Facilities Planning until his retirement in 2000. He and Judie lived on Waldron and enjoyed many road trips in the Western US, three extended visits to Tanzania and other travel. Ollie had an inquisitive, analytical mind until his last day, and was a voracious reader. He could solve the toughest NY Times crossword puzzles and tell you the terrain and mileage of most of the highways west of the Rockies. Ollie is survived by Judie, his wife of 31 years; sisters Charlotte (Dave) Nesbit of Lummi Island, WA and Sarah Wilgress of Monterey, CA; daughter Lara (Scott) Welker and son Jonathan (Renee) Wilgress of Bellingham; stepson Britten (Kristen) Clark of Seattle; and goddaughter Marceline Finda of Ifakara, Tanzania. Grandchildren are Julian Wilgress and Josh Wilgress of Dickinson ND, Erin Welker and Kalea Wilgress of Bellingham, Olivia and Curran Clark of Seattle, and "little Ollie" Finda of Tanzania. We will lovingly remember Ollie for being trustworthy, resourceful, principled, and full of integrity. At his request Ollie was cremated "with a minimum of ceremony," and his ashes will be laid to rest in the Waldron Island Cemetery.





