OP Mary Jean Meyer Sr. (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA
98405
(253)-572-6003
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Joseph Residence
3700 37th SW
Seattle, WA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Residence
3700 37th SW
Seattle, WA
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Tacoma, WA
Obituary
Sister Mary Jean Meyer, a Dominican Sister of Tacoma, died peacefully on August 10 at St. Joseph Residence in Seattle. A native of Bellingham, she was born January 10, 1927 to Edmund and Anna (Grismer) Meyer. After many years of ministry, she retired to St. Joseph Residence in 2010. Services for Sister Mary Jean will be held at St. Joseph Residence, 3700 37th SW, Seattle, on Tuesday, August 27, with a sharing of memories at 10:15 AM followed at 11:00 AM by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Tacoma, on August 27 at 3:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund at 935 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, WA 98402. To see full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
