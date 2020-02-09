Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oren Frank Key. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Oren Frank Key, a longtime resident of Bellingham, and member of the Greatest Generation, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. He had just celebrated his 98th birthday in November. Life began in Enid, Oklahoma. Born on November 11, 1921, he always said the government gave everyone a holiday to celebrate his birthday. Columbus Franklin Key and Nelle West Jones, were his parents. He had one sister, Joan. Growing up he worked in his father's ice plant before refrigerators were a common household appliance. In school he was a very good student and enjoyed playing the coronet in the school band. After graduation he attended Phillips University, focusing on pre-med. His schooling was interrupted by his enlistment in the Army, where he served as a WWII Master Sergeant from 1938-1945. He was proud to be a veteran who served under General Patton in the Battle of the Bulge. He was the recipient of a Bronze Star. After completing his military commitment, he returned to school at the University of Southern California (in his words the "United States College") where he graduated with a degree in Finance. He was a proud USC graduate. After graduating from USC, he was offered an accounting job in South America working for an oil company in Maracaibo, Venezuela. While working there, he met the "love of his life", Jean. They met while working in the warehouse where he'd leave a note on her desk asking for a date. In 1951, they married in Venezuela and started their lives together - a marriage that would last 68 years! In the early years of their marriage, they lived in Venezuela and England, eventually moving their family to the PNW. He liked working with numbers, so in 1964 he seized the opportunity to take a job in Bellingham. He was one of the first stockbrokers in Bellingham where he opened both the Foster and Marshall and the Merrill Lynch offices. He retired in 1984. He helped secure funds for the YMCA, and was instrumental in securing funding for the Arnie Hanna Pool. He was a member of the Rotary Club and hosted two exchange students. One of the students, Sakko from Japan, is considered a "fourth" daughter and has kept in touch with the family over the years. He also was a PTSA president at Sehome High School. In retirement, he liked traveling with Jean and playing golf at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club. His hobby was woodworking. He is survived by his wife Jean, four children: Janet, Karen, Patricia and Colin, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren, all who affectionally called him "Dodo" - a name given to him by his oldest granddaughter. The entire family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Whatcom Hospice House. The family suggests that donations in his memory be made to Whatcom Hospice House. A celebration of life will be held April 18th, 2:00 p.m. at the Village of Cordata clubhouse.

