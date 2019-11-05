Orval A. Adams

Obituary
Orval was born on January 11, 1932 in Saskatchewan, Canada to Leonard and Edna Adams. A proud veteran, he served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing Cribbage, and golfing. Survivors include his son, Jay (Julie) Adams; daughter, Terri Grape (Marlo); brother, Dale (Colleen) Adams; four grandchildren; and partner, Judy Schuler. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7th, 2019 at 2PM at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale). Memorial donations may be made in Orval’s name to PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation. Please share your memories of Orval at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
