Otis Oland Osburn went home to be with his Lord on February 5, 2019 in Stanwood, WA. Otis was born on March 3, 1938 to Tom and Gladys Osburn in Nyssa Oregon. The family later moved to Quincy, WA., where Otis attended school, and graduated from Quincy High School in 1957. After attending East Texas Baptist College for a year, Otis pursued a career as an electrician. He spent a short amount of time working in Seattle, and met Phyllis White, whom he later married in 1968. Otis work for Alcoa in Ferndale for over 30 years. Countless hours of Otis' life were spent volunteering to building homes for Habitat for Humanity, and he went on numerous mission trips around the world. A memorial service will be help on March 23, 2019 at Cedarhome Baptist Church in Stanwood, WA, at 11:00. Otis is survived by his wife Phyllis, and his four daughters Naomi Killian(Kevin), Anita Kobata (Daren), Rebecca Buchanan (Rhett), Deborah Ridgeway(Nick), and 13 grandchildren.

