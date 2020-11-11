1/1
Ottilia "Tillie" Bruinsma
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ottilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ottilia "Tillie" Bruinsma
January 7, 1938 - November 8, 2020
Custer, Washington - Tillie went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 8, 2020.
Ottilia (Tillie) Bollema Bruinsma was born on January 7, 1938 in Bellflower, California to Jacob and Ida (Wiersma) Bollema.
She grew up in Artesia, California for 5 years then her family moved to Pleasant View, Indiana where they lived for many years. The family eventually moved back to California where she met Pete in 1956. They married on July 10, 1958.
Pete and Tillie moved in April 1967 to Arlington, Washington to start farming. They moved three years later to Custer, Washington where they bought a farm from Jelt and Dorothy Zylstra.
They sold their farm in 2002 and built a house in Custer close to the farm. Mom loved farming life and loved chopping grass and corn. She read a lot of books and enjoyed Amish stories. Anybody who knew Tillie knew her yard was immaculate, she loved working in her flower beds.
Tillie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Pete, and her remaining children Don (Trena), Debbie (Kevin) Donovan, Tena (Steve) Storgaard, Pete Jr. (Michelle), and son in law Dave (Heather) Spoelstra; nine grandchildren Katie, Nathan (Leah), Janelle (Alex), Sarah (Tyler), Patrick (Lauren), Steven (Brandi), Caleb, Andrew, and Geoffrey; one sister Jenny Sudenga of Sunnyside, Washington and numerous sisters in laws and brothers in laws.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Mary Ann Spoelstra and two grandsons Matthew and Luke Spoelstra.
You are invited to join family at Monumenta Cemetery on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 am for a graveside committal followed by memorial service at the United Reformed Church at 11 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
United Reformed Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Monumenta Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved