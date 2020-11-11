Ottilia "Tillie" Bruinsma

January 7, 1938 - November 8, 2020

Custer, Washington - Tillie went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 8, 2020.

Ottilia (Tillie) Bollema Bruinsma was born on January 7, 1938 in Bellflower, California to Jacob and Ida (Wiersma) Bollema.

She grew up in Artesia, California for 5 years then her family moved to Pleasant View, Indiana where they lived for many years. The family eventually moved back to California where she met Pete in 1956. They married on July 10, 1958.

Pete and Tillie moved in April 1967 to Arlington, Washington to start farming. They moved three years later to Custer, Washington where they bought a farm from Jelt and Dorothy Zylstra.

They sold their farm in 2002 and built a house in Custer close to the farm. Mom loved farming life and loved chopping grass and corn. She read a lot of books and enjoyed Amish stories. Anybody who knew Tillie knew her yard was immaculate, she loved working in her flower beds.

Tillie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Pete, and her remaining children Don (Trena), Debbie (Kevin) Donovan, Tena (Steve) Storgaard, Pete Jr. (Michelle), and son in law Dave (Heather) Spoelstra; nine grandchildren Katie, Nathan (Leah), Janelle (Alex), Sarah (Tyler), Patrick (Lauren), Steven (Brandi), Caleb, Andrew, and Geoffrey; one sister Jenny Sudenga of Sunnyside, Washington and numerous sisters in laws and brothers in laws.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Mary Ann Spoelstra and two grandsons Matthew and Luke Spoelstra.

You are invited to join family at Monumenta Cemetery on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 am for a graveside committal followed by memorial service at the United Reformed Church at 11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.





