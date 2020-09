Pam Roberts, LMP, passed away Aug. 29, 2020, in Bellingham, WA at the age of 72. She was born in Victoria County, Texas, the only child of Lorene Elizabeth (Green) and Charles Elee Roberts, Jr.. Pam made her home in Bellingham for more than forty years. She was known by many for her commitment to and great skills as a massage therapist, Reiki Master, therapist, emotional and body worker. To share memories, and to read Pam’s full obituary visit molesfarewelltributes.com