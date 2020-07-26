Pamela Hughes Roberts, age 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on July 13th in Round Rock, Texas. She was born and raised in Bellingham and graduated from BHS in 1967. Pam worked, married and raised her girls in Seattle, Virginia and Texas. She enjoyed traveling and was a wonderful "guide" to anyone visiting her area. Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Roberts, her parents, Chester and Marvel Hughes, and her sister, Connie Hughes Kelley. She is survived by her daughters Ashley and Aimee Roberts of Texas, her brother, Bob Hughes, of Alamogordo, N.M., and her sisters, Cindy Webley and Pat Schelling, of Bellingham. Pam will forever be remembered for her unconditional love and support of her daughters. Humble, selfless, and graceful, Pamela Roberts will be profoundly missed but her memory will live on in hearts and minds. A private graveside service was held in Texas and a family celebration of her life is scheduled.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store