Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann "Patsy" Kirby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann (Patsy) Kirby was born in Wenatchee, WA on September 19, 1930. As a young girl, her family moved to Bellingham. She attended Columbia Elementary School, Whatcom Junior High School, and Bellingham High School. She was in the class of 1948. Patricia also attended Western Washington College (now Western Washington University) for a time. Patricia married William (Bill) Wallace Kirby in 1953. She was a homemaker and raised two sons. She was active in the local Democrat’s Women’s Committee and OWLS for many years. She never missed an opportunity to vote in an election, and at that time when folks still went to their designated neighborhood location to vote, she was there to help them find their name in the voter’s roster. She enjoyed a long friendship with Chris Downs. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, William Kirby. She is survived by two children: William Kirby, and Michael (Kim) Kirby, grandchildren Paul (Anna) Kirby, Aaron (Elizabeth) Kirby, and great-grandchildren James and Christopher Kirby. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Joanne Johnson and brother-in-law James Alex. A memorial service will be held at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale) on Saturday, November 9th, at 1:00pm with a reception immediately following.

Patricia Ann (Patsy) Kirby was born in Wenatchee, WA on September 19, 1930. As a young girl, her family moved to Bellingham. She attended Columbia Elementary School, Whatcom Junior High School, and Bellingham High School. She was in the class of 1948. Patricia also attended Western Washington College (now Western Washington University) for a time. Patricia married William (Bill) Wallace Kirby in 1953. She was a homemaker and raised two sons. She was active in the local Democrat’s Women’s Committee and OWLS for many years. She never missed an opportunity to vote in an election, and at that time when folks still went to their designated neighborhood location to vote, she was there to help them find their name in the voter’s roster. She enjoyed a long friendship with Chris Downs. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, William Kirby. She is survived by two children: William Kirby, and Michael (Kim) Kirby, grandchildren Paul (Anna) Kirby, Aaron (Elizabeth) Kirby, and great-grandchildren James and Christopher Kirby. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Joanne Johnson and brother-in-law James Alex. A memorial service will be held at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale) on Saturday, November 9th, at 1:00pm with a reception immediately following. Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close