Loving mother, grandmother, gigi, sister, and aunt, Patricia Ann (McGinnis) Mallahan, passed away at Whatcom Hospice House on the morning of December 16th 2019. Mom was born on June 25, 1929 in Bellingham, WA, to Frederick McGinnis and Ceclia Bowdish. She joined her family of seven brothers and was the loving big sister to Barbara. Mom attended both Lincoln and Silver Beach Elementary Schools, Whatcom Jr. High School and was a graduate of Bellingham High School class of 1947. As a young single woman mom worked at Pacific American Fisheries, Wahl's Department Store and Bellingham National Bank. Mom married the love of her life, Joe Mallahan on October 4, 1952 and together they raised five children. She and dad gave us the gift of faith, love and support for one another. Mom filled her life with her children, her loving presence surrounded us with confidence and strength. From candy sales for Assumption School, to Harvest Festival Coordinator, from room mother to school auction chair, mom committed her time to her family and our lives. Mom was the most faithful, supportive, and encouraging volunteer imaginable! She devoted her time to the passions of her heart. As co-manager of the Gift Nook for St. Joseph Hospital for 25 years, mom's graceful presence was always genuine and caring. She sweetly spoke of all the lovely people she met during her day, often sharing her wisdom, wit and always a hug of encouragement. Her time in the Gift Nook was rivaled only by her love for her Assumption Church family. Mom connected to her church family through her commitment of faith and her love of the many friends she made and cherished. She served as a member of the Parish Council, Finance Committee and the Assumption School Foundation Board. She served on the Community Council for St. Joseph Hospital, was a member of the Mary Knight Auxiliary and spent many years as a member of Central Auxiliary Board. Her calm and wise nature was a gift to all. Mom was preceded in death by her husband Joe, her daughter Molly, her parents and her brothers. She is survived by her sister Barbara McGinnis, daughters Barbara (Gary) Lupo, Peggy (Gary) Stephens and Jody (Eric) Morgan, son Tom Mallahan (Sally Yorkston), grandchildren Joe (Peggy) Lupo, Pete (Laura) Lupo, Nick (Margaret) Lupo, Samantha Stephens, Alex (Hannah) Stephens, Claire Morgan, Emma (Russell) Dingas, Jack Morgan and T.J. and Jake Mallahan, great-grandchildren Taylor and Addie Lupo, Shane and Bradley LeBlanc, Anthony and Gracie Lupo, Lily Stephens and Anderson and Penny Dingas. Our family would like to thank all of mom's caregivers over the past few years; your attention to her has always been greatly appreciated. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23 at 10:30 am at Church of the Assumption, 2116 Cornwall Ave. in Bellingham. A reception will follow at the gym. Memorials in Patricia's name may be made to Assumption School, 2116 Cornwall Ave., or Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Pkwy. You may share your memories with the family at

