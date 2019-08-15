Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann Whitney-Jones. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia "Tricia" Jones, our loving mother and grandmother, on August 7, 2019. Tricia was born Wilmington, DE and was a Navy wife for 21 years to her first husband, with whom she had three children. She married Brian Jones in 1996. Tricia was an executive assistant at SDSU and for the Kumeyaay Tribal Council in San Diego, CA, where she lived until she and Brian retired and moved to beautiful Ferndale, WA. Tricia loved to travel and visit family all over the country. She was passionate about genealogy, puttering in her garden, and her fur babies. As her mobility declined she still found great pleasure in the flowers and birds that she could view in her yard. Our mom will be truly missed. There are no words to express our grief over her tragic passing, but we will remember our mom with the deepest love in our hearts. We will remember her brilliant smile, her warm hugs, and her "I love you sweeties". We will honor her by living our lives to the fullest and raise our children to continue her legacy of love and kindness. We want to thank the community for all of your support and prayers. Tricia is survived by two daughters, 1 son, 4 grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter. You may share memories with the family at

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia "Tricia" Jones, our loving mother and grandmother, on August 7, 2019. Tricia was born Wilmington, DE and was a Navy wife for 21 years to her first husband, with whom she had three children. She married Brian Jones in 1996. Tricia was an executive assistant at SDSU and for the Kumeyaay Tribal Council in San Diego, CA, where she lived until she and Brian retired and moved to beautiful Ferndale, WA. Tricia loved to travel and visit family all over the country. She was passionate about genealogy, puttering in her garden, and her fur babies. As her mobility declined she still found great pleasure in the flowers and birds that she could view in her yard. Our mom will be truly missed. There are no words to express our grief over her tragic passing, but we will remember our mom with the deepest love in our hearts. We will remember her brilliant smile, her warm hugs, and her "I love you sweeties". We will honor her by living our lives to the fullest and raise our children to continue her legacy of love and kindness. We want to thank the community for all of your support and prayers. Tricia is survived by two daughters, 1 son, 4 grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close