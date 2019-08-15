It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia "Tricia" Jones, our loving mother and grandmother, on August 7, 2019. Tricia was born Wilmington, DE and was a Navy wife for 21 years to her first husband, with whom she had three children. She married Brian Jones in 1996. Tricia was an executive assistant at SDSU and for the Kumeyaay Tribal Council in San Diego, CA, where she lived until she and Brian retired and moved to beautiful Ferndale, WA. Tricia loved to travel and visit family all over the country. She was passionate about genealogy, puttering in her garden, and her fur babies. As her mobility declined she still found great pleasure in the flowers and birds that she could view in her yard. Our mom will be truly missed. There are no words to express our grief over her tragic passing, but we will remember our mom with the deepest love in our hearts. We will remember her brilliant smile, her warm hugs, and her "I love you sweeties". We will honor her by living our lives to the fullest and raise our children to continue her legacy of love and kindness. We want to thank the community for all of your support and prayers. Tricia is survived by two daughters, 1 son, 4 grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 15, 2019