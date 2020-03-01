Patricia Anne Bronn May 1, 1939 – February 22, 2020 Patricia Anne Bronn, born on May 1, 1939 in Charleston, West Virginia, passed away at the age of 80, on February 22, 2020, at Hospice House in Bellingham, Washington. She lived in Whatcom County for 45 years and was a homemaker and teacher for the Department of the Army and later for Kindercare, a private kindergarten. Patty and David met while she was working for the Department of the Army in Germany and he was serving in the Air Force and they were married in 1970. She enjoyed cooking, was an avid reader and enjoyed going to productions put on at the Mt. Baker Theater. She loved spending time with her granddaughters. For years she enjoyed working with a rug-hookers group at the Bellingham Senior Center and developing entries for the knitting section at the Lynden Fair. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 1, 2020