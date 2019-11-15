Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Bishop. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Joanne Bishop (Carey),born April 14th, 1955, passed away suddenly on October 14th,2019. She was born in Bellingham,where she lived her entire life.She was preceded in death by her parents Barbara and Wes Carey,and nephew,Jason.Patricia attended campus school at WWU as a child and graduated from Sehome High School in 1972. While working at Denny's, she met and married her husband of 45 years, Jack. They raised three children together. As an accomplished woodworker, she participated in holiday art shows and owned a booth at the Bellingham Farmer's. She went on to open and run a store on EBay for 13 years, reaching top rated seller status. She loved to talk with people, had an amazing ability to remember faces, definitely wasn’t afraid to speak her mind and had a true love for life. Patricia was all about her family. She was always checking in with everyone. Her days centered around her children, and as of late, her granddaughter, Hazel and grandson, Jason., They were here pride and joy. Pat is survived by her husband Jack, son Jacob and wife Sarah, daughter Jennifer and partner Joe, daughter Jessica and husband Brandon, her brother David and wife Carlotta, her sister Leslee and husband Rick, her twin sister Pamela and husband Scott, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.. Patricia will be missed. A celebration of her life will be held on November 16, one PM, in the Bloedel Donovan Multipurpose room, 2114 Electric Avenue.

