Patricia Carol Maxwald, 77, died on March 31st in Seattle, WA. Prior to living in Seattle, Patricia was a long time resident of the Fairhaven district in Bellingham. Prior to Fairhaven, Patricia lived in Lynden, WA. She was the widow of Hans Maxwald. They shared 17 years of marriage together. Born in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Rudy and Carol Ptacin. She had an early career as an emergency room nurse and then moved into hospital administration. She was employed at St Joseph’s hospital until her retirement. She is survived by her children, Lupie Kolder, Susanne Donaldson, Juliane Maxwald-Schrey and Hans Maxwald and her grandchildren Ben, Brianna, Cassie, Sadie, Leo, Emanuel, Jake, Patricia and Olivia. She is predeceased by her husband Hans Maxwald. There will be a service held in July at Lynden Cemetery.

