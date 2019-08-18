Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Helen Burman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Helen Burman passed away July 22, 2019 at the age of 86. Patricia (Pat) married the love of her life, Ron Burman, in 1952 and together they embarked on a lifetime of adventures. During their 56 years together they lived in Oregon, Washington, and California. They finally settled in a beautiful home on Orcas Island. After 27 years on the island they moved to Bellingham, WA to live closer to their children. Pat was an insatiable learner, artist, sailor, and traveler. She was passionate about art, music, and literature. Pat loved her gardens and had a special affinity for birds. She was a beautiful soul whose smile and laugh will be missed by all who knew her, and we will all laugh when remembering her stories of adventure and fun. Pat was predeceased by Ron, her husband of 56 years, and her dog of 15 years, Chiquita (Chi Chi) Burman. She is survived by her brother, Carl Kroesen; son, Bruce (Marianne) Burman of Port Townsend, WA; daughters, Cindy Burman-Woods (Greg) of Bellingham, WA; Carrie Fitzhugh (David) of Las Vegas, NV; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons. A celebration of Pat’s life will be held on September 8, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal. Full obituary can be found at

Patricia Helen Burman passed away July 22, 2019 at the age of 86. Patricia (Pat) married the love of her life, Ron Burman, in 1952 and together they embarked on a lifetime of adventures. During their 56 years together they lived in Oregon, Washington, and California. They finally settled in a beautiful home on Orcas Island. After 27 years on the island they moved to Bellingham, WA to live closer to their children. Pat was an insatiable learner, artist, sailor, and traveler. She was passionate about art, music, and literature. Pat loved her gardens and had a special affinity for birds. She was a beautiful soul whose smile and laugh will be missed by all who knew her, and we will all laugh when remembering her stories of adventure and fun. Pat was predeceased by Ron, her husband of 56 years, and her dog of 15 years, Chiquita (Chi Chi) Burman. She is survived by her brother, Carl Kroesen; son, Bruce (Marianne) Burman of Port Townsend, WA; daughters, Cindy Burman-Woods (Greg) of Bellingham, WA; Carrie Fitzhugh (David) of Las Vegas, NV; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandsons. A celebration of Pat’s life will be held on September 8, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the Bellingham Cruise Terminal. Full obituary can be found at molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close