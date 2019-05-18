Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Louise Ingraham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Louise Ingraham, age 75 was born on May 28, 1943 to Patrick and Elizabeth St. Peter. Patti was born the twin sister of Helen and older sister to Dennis (Kathi). Patti was born and raised in Seattle, WA and attended Blanchet High School where she met and married her husband of almost 53 years, David Ingraham on June 4, 1966. Together they had 3 utterly and truly amazing children; Daughter Lori Weaver (Brad), granddaughter Kaylee Warren (Colt), grandson Jake Weaver, daughter Kim Welton (Jim), grandsons Cody and Chase Welton, Monte and David Bianchi, son Paul Ingraham (Renae), grandsons Cole and Nate Ingraham. Patti was affectionately known as “Grammi” to her 8 grandchildren. She loved boating in the San Juan Islands, Sounders games, golfing and snowbirding at their beautiful Lake Havasu, AZ home. After 3 days at the beautiful Whatcom Hospice House, with the most incredible nursing staff, Patti was literally prayed into heaven at 9:56 p.m. on May 12, 2019. Her oldest grandchild and only granddaughter Kaylee, one of her very best friends, Betty Hansen, and her twin sister Helen McCulloch, laid hands on her as Betty prayed. When they said, “Amen”, she took her last breath. Kaylee said it was so beautiful and the most amazing and peaceful thing she has ever experienced. Our family couldn’t be more at peace or thankful for the way she was ushered into the arms of Jesus. Her final weeks, days, hours, and minutes were surrounded by love, laughter, support, and prayer by the ones she lived for. She went home on Mother’s Day and nothing can be more suiting for this incredible human who’s entire life has been dedicated to her children Lori, Kim, and Paul. Patti’s family would like to acknowledge UW Medical Center, with a special thanks to Haley and Eileen and Whatcom County Hospice House. Memorial donations may be made to Whatcom Hospice House 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225. Thank you again, from the bottom of our hearts, for all the love, messages, and most importantly, for the love you showed Patti over the years. Her celebration of life will be held at 1693 Pence Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98226 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1-4pm (open house).

