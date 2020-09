Patricia Louise (Patty Lou) Schacht, age 92 of Bellingham, WA passed away on August 25, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. Patty Lou lived her life full of love for all living things and with stalwart perseverance. She was strong in her faith and the cornerstone of our family; our greatest treasure. To share your memories of Patty, and to read her full obituary, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com