Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Lynn" Ramsey Hadeen. View Sign

Patricia “Lynn” Ramsey Hadeen passed away suddenly on March 27, 2019, at age 52, at her mother’s home. Lynn was born on June 13, 1966 to Cecil “Sonny” and Lillian (Coggins) Ramsey in Sedro Woolley, WA. She lived in Whatcom County. She enjoyed education and received several Associate degrees from Whatcom and Skagit community colleges and pursued a career in hospitality. Lynn was completely devoted to her immediate and extended family and regularly attended family events. Her timing was not always punctual though, so her family jokingly told her an earlier time. Most importantly, Lynn loved children, but unfortunately was not able to have her own so passed her love on to her nieces and nephews and friends’ children. She loved to take adventures and road trips, capturing the moments with her camera and sharing the pictures with all. She was often touring Washington and Oregon beaches with her mom, nieces, nephews and friends. Lynn loved to cook and clean while listening to music. She was in her glory dusting her knickknacks and rearranging her house, and it would not be surprising to hear classic country, rap or heavy metal blasting in the background. Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Sonny and her sister, Sonja. She is survived by her mother Lillian, her sisters Karla Ramsey (Skip Hamilton) and Chris Sullivan (Joe), her nieces and nephews, Tempest, Dayne, Alex, Caitlyn, Teeaira and Taylee, great nephew and nieces Tukker, Aubrey, Braelyn and Jameson (soon to be here), and special foster siblings, cousins and friends. Lynn embraced and accepted all family as her own whether by blood. There are too many to list but they all received her love. Lynn’s family invites all who knew her to join them at a graveside service on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery on Pangborn Road in Lynden followed by a potluck celebration of life at 3:30 p.m. at Berthusen Park. You may share memories with the family at

Patricia “Lynn” Ramsey Hadeen passed away suddenly on March 27, 2019, at age 52, at her mother’s home. Lynn was born on June 13, 1966 to Cecil “Sonny” and Lillian (Coggins) Ramsey in Sedro Woolley, WA. She lived in Whatcom County. She enjoyed education and received several Associate degrees from Whatcom and Skagit community colleges and pursued a career in hospitality. Lynn was completely devoted to her immediate and extended family and regularly attended family events. Her timing was not always punctual though, so her family jokingly told her an earlier time. Most importantly, Lynn loved children, but unfortunately was not able to have her own so passed her love on to her nieces and nephews and friends’ children. She loved to take adventures and road trips, capturing the moments with her camera and sharing the pictures with all. She was often touring Washington and Oregon beaches with her mom, nieces, nephews and friends. Lynn loved to cook and clean while listening to music. She was in her glory dusting her knickknacks and rearranging her house, and it would not be surprising to hear classic country, rap or heavy metal blasting in the background. Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Sonny and her sister, Sonja. She is survived by her mother Lillian, her sisters Karla Ramsey (Skip Hamilton) and Chris Sullivan (Joe), her nieces and nephews, Tempest, Dayne, Alex, Caitlyn, Teeaira and Taylee, great nephew and nieces Tukker, Aubrey, Braelyn and Jameson (soon to be here), and special foster siblings, cousins and friends. Lynn embraced and accepted all family as her own whether by blood. There are too many to list but they all received her love. Lynn’s family invites all who knew her to join them at a graveside service on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery on Pangborn Road in Lynden followed by a potluck celebration of life at 3:30 p.m. at Berthusen Park. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Westford Funeral Home & Cremation

1301 Broadway

Bellingham , WA 98225

(360) 734-1717 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close