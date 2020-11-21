1/1
Patricia Remien
1929 - 2020
Patricia Remien
April 23, 1929 - November 14, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - On Saturday November 14, 2020, Patricia Remien, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 91. She was born April 23, 1929 in Kellogg, Idaho.
Patricia met her husband, Donald Remien, at a dance in Seattle in 1957 and they danced throughout the following 63 years. Each year their favorite dance was the Deming Log Show Oktoberfest where they donned their traditional German regalia and kicked up their heels while encouraging others to join the fun.
Patricia worked and lived in Seattle before moving to Sumas in the Fall of 1971 when she was hired by the Nooksack Valley School District as the High School Secretary. She loved her job interacting with the students and teachers. After retirement, Mom and Dad moved to Everson where they enjoyed being part of the community.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings. She is survived by her husband Donald Remien and children Randy Sadberry, Gerene Sadberry (Bruce Docken), Tamara Bronkema (Lyle), special daughter-in-law Rita Sadberry, 5 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.
At Mom's request, no services will be held at this time. A private family service will be held at a later date.
To view the Book of Memories, light a candle and to leave your condolences for the family please visit www.jernsfh.com
If desired, in lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Pat's name to the Salvation Army or other charity of choice.


Published in & from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
November 18, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories live on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Remien Family, may you find comfort during your time of need. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
