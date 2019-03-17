Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ruth Barnes. View Sign

Patricia Ruth Barnes was born May 11, 1924 and peacefully passed away March 7, 2019. Patricia was born in Winona Missouri to Herbert and Leta Millman. She was a successful businesswoman and partner in Oltman Insurance. Nothing meant more to her than her family and her faith. She is lovingly survived by her daughters, Dixie Dallas and Ginger Lindsay, 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. At her request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers a donation to Whatcom Hospice House would be appreciated. Rest in Peace, Sweet Mama.

