Patricia Ruth Barnes was born May 11, 1924 and peacefully passed away March 7, 2019. Patricia was born in Winona Missouri to Herbert and Leta Millman. She was a successful businesswoman and partner in Oltman Insurance. Nothing meant more to her than her family and her faith. She is lovingly survived by her daughters, Dixie Dallas and Ginger Lindsay, 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. At her request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers a donation to Whatcom Hospice House would be appreciated. Rest in Peace, Sweet Mama.
|
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 17, 2019