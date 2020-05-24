Patsy Ann Kidd, 84, left us after a 10-year battle with vascular dementia to be with her Lord and family in heaven on May 13, 2020. Patsy was born in Akron, Ohio to William and Viola Potter. She grew up in her family home at 892 Bertha Avenue and graduated from Garfield High School in 1954. Patsy lived in Springfield Township from 1965 to 1980, when she moved to Anchorage, Alaska. She retired from the State of Alaska Disability Determination Unit after 18 years of dedicated service in 1997. Her remaining years were spent in Washington state. Patsy was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling, fishing, watching figure skating, and rainbows. She loved Bingo, slot machines, and playing all types of card games. She treasured time with her family and was always there to support her kids and grandkids by attending their activities and sporting events. Patsy had a huge heart and loved unconditionally; she will be missed greatly. Patsy was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as brothers William and James Potter. She is survived by three children, her son Warren Kidd, Jr. (Leslie), daughters, Pamela Kidd Piper and Kristy Kidd Russell (Jason), nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family will be gathering in a small private setting at a later date, when she is taken home to Ohio to be laid to rest. Memorials may be made in Patsy’s name to the Dementia Society of America. Online obituary and guestbook at wcremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 24, 2020.