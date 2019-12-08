Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patti Ann Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patti A. Johnson of Lynden passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 72. Patti was born in Bellingham to Oscar and Mary Johnson. She graduated from Bellingham High School and lived most of her life in Whatcom & Skagit Counties. Patti is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children Brian La Freninere (Celeste), Lorie Blunt (Edward) and John Poradun (Kim); 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 3 brothers. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Christian Health Care Center who helped make the last 3 years of our mom’s life much more enjoyable and special. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00pm on Saturday the 21st of Dec. at Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way, Anacortes, WA 98221. Please visit the online guest book at

Patti A. Johnson of Lynden passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age of 72. Patti was born in Bellingham to Oscar and Mary Johnson. She graduated from Bellingham High School and lived most of her life in Whatcom & Skagit Counties. Patti is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children Brian La Freninere (Celeste), Lorie Blunt (Edward) and John Poradun (Kim); 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and 3 brothers. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Christian Health Care Center who helped make the last 3 years of our mom's life much more enjoyable and special. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00pm on Saturday the 21st of Dec. at Skyline Beach Club, 6041 Sands Way, Anacortes, WA 98221. Please visit the online guest book at www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 8, 2019

