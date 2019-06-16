Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Alan Reed. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Alan “Al” Reed, age 76, of Acme, WA, went to be with the Lord, Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born October 13, 1942 to Stanley and Evelyn (Steiger) Reed, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Al grew up in Scottsdale, AZ. He was a multi-sport athlete and graduate of the Class of 1960 from Scottsdale High School. Al went on to play baseball and receive his Bachelor’s Degree from Arizona State University. Al was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. While at ASU, Al enlisted in the Air National Guard where he was trained as a medic. He served from 1965 – 1971. After graduating from ASU, Al was recruited by Boeing to work on the 737 project. This brought him to Washington State where he met his first wife, Doris (Atwater) Reed. Al and Doris had two children, Carrie and Scott. Al and Doris spent their early married years in southern California. The family enjoyed the outdoors, camping, bike riding, kite flying, playing baseball and golfing. A job opportunity brought Al and family back to Washington in 1977. Al spent the rest of his career as a manufacturer’s representative in the electronics industry. He was especially proud of his sales win for the “widgets” that went into the Talking Barney (purple dinosaur) toy made by Microsoft. Al married Julia “Judy” Herrin in 1995. Prior to settling down in Acme, Al and Judy lived in Everett, but could often be found boating and crabbing in Puget Sound. Al and Judy lived on 15 acres and spent their time gardening, herding cattle, and hosting family gatherings. After moving to Acme, Al began his second career as a school bus driver for the Mount Baker School District. What started as driving for athletic events, which he was happy to stay and watch, grew into a regular route. His interactions with the school kids brought him much joy. Sports were always a big part of Al’s life; baseball in particular. Growing up playing ball as a kid in Arizona and into adulthood as a member of the Good Ol’ Boys softball team; at times showing off his skills to the little leaguers. Golf was another passion and something he continued to look forward to playing, even while receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer. His children credit Al for their love of sports, which they have passed on to their own children. “Baseball was, is and always will be to me the best game in the world.” (Babe Ruth) Al was a very proud grandfather. He found immense pleasure in travelling to watch his grandsons play baseball. Many weekends were spent around the state of Washington and as far as Palm Beach, Florida watching their games. Al also enjoyed spending time in Key West, Florida with Judy and her family. Al is survived by his wife, Julia; daughter, Carrie Reed Oxnevad (Eric); son, Scott Alan Reed (Becky); step-children; Becky Herrin, Sam Herrin (Frannie); grandchildren, Ian Oxnevad, Tanner Oxnevad, Lane Oxnevad, Cooper Reed, Kailey Denning, Mitchell Denning, Jordan Catala, Evan Tingley, Ryan Tingley; nephews, Jeff Reed and Randy Reed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Evelyn Reed; brothers, Danny and Lynn. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Acme Presbyterian Church, followed by a Committal at Saxon Cemetery, in Acme. Share your memories of Al and sign the online guest register at

