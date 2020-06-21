Paul Allshouse

Paul David Allshouse went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home in Lynden surrounded by family. Paul was born September 17, 1940 to George and Ina (Blodgett) Allshouse of McCleary, Washington. He graduated from Elma High School in 1959. On September 24, 1960 Paul married the love of his life Marguerite Arnold. They enjoyed 59 wonderful years together. Paul worked for his dad at their service station in Elma and then later for the telephone company as a lineman and installer retiring after 32 years. Paul moved his family to Lynden in 1973. Paul loved camping with family and friends. He loved spending time with his family and friends, playing board games and serving in numerous church ministries. Paul was a great family man, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. In his retirement Paul and Marguerite traveled the country working as MAPS RV volunteers building churches, teen challenges, bible schools and bible camps. Paul is preceded in death by his son Kevin, his parents George and Ina, and mother and father in law Dolly and LaVern Arnold. Paul is survived by his wife Marguerite of Lynden, children Jeff (Bridget), Sandy (Randy), and Dawn (Darren); grandchildren Karissa, Kristen, David, Daniel, Arielle, Caleb, and Matthew; and brother John (Bea) Allshouse. A private family graveside service will be held in Lynden Cemetery will be followed later with a memorial service at Ferndale Assembly of God Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to MAPS R.V. Ministries, www.usmaps.org OR mail to Mission America Placement Service R.V. Ministries, The General Council of Assembly of God Churches, 1445 N. Boonville Ave., Springfield, MO 65802. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.