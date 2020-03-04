Paul Joseph Davis

Paul Joseph Davis, age 67, passed away on February 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his loved ones after a short battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife, Michele, children, Shannon Schmid (Brendan), Matt Davis (Alicia), Holly Ilchmann (Lars), and Grandchildren Hannah, Sarah, Jerin, Isaiah & Levi Schmid, Bella & Charlie Davis, Ruby & Parker Ilchmann. A Memorial Service celebrating Paul will be held on March 20, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Glenhaven Lakes Clubhouse, 2997 Glenhaven Drive, Sedro Woolley 98284. Please read a full Obituary of Paul’s life at mtbakercremationsociety.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
