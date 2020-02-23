Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul M. Nielsen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Michael Nielsen was born and raised on a farm 89 years ago in Mapleton, Iowa. He was from a large family of eleven. Paul moved to Bellingham in 1951. It is here he met his wife Jeanne. Married for 65 years, they raised four children in Bellingham. Paul loved people and people loved him. He was devoted to his family and many friends. He had a passion for motorcycles and was an active member of the Mt. Baker Motorcycle Club. He was a hero and inspiration to many. He raced until age 87 and was the 70+ Novice AHRMA NW Vintage Motocross Champion for numerous years. Motorcycle racing and the traveling and camaraderie it brought made him happy. Paul was a skilled electrician and mechanic. He was a retired electrician from Georgia Pacific and still met for lunch with the crew. He belonged to Bellingham Athletic Club and for several years he held the Masters Bench Press Senior record. Paul loved his Honda Elsinores, watching football, playing the Buffalo machine, Dairy Queen blizzards, listening to his favorite music, and making us laugh with his stories and "Paul-isms”. We take comfort in the fact that "WFO" left this world gripping a throttle. “He will get where he is going and there will be only happy tears” are lyrics from his favorite song. Paul is survived by his loving wife Jeanne, daughters Julee (Joe) Pitalo & Paula (Chuck) Crawford, sons Vernon & John Nielsen, grandsons Travis Tullar & Cole Nielsen, granddaughter Olivia Nielsen, 2 great grandchildren, Colton & Jayden Tullar, one brother Mike Nielsen, two sisters Evelyn Cameron & Carol Nielsen, and many more loving relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. "Those whom we love & lose are no longer where they were before. They are now wherever we are." Paul will be laid to rest at Greenacres Memorial Park. For more information & memorial donation links. please visit

