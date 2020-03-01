Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul M. Roorda. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Roorda, age 77 passed away peacefully at home early Tuesday morning, February 25, 2020, into the loving arms of his Savior. Paul was born February 13, 1943 in Buitenpost, The Netherlands, to parents Theo and Fanny (Koolstra). At age 5 Paul immigrated with his family settling in Everson, Washington. On April 15, 1966 Paul married Cheryl Hoekema at their childhood church Everson Christian Reformed Church. Together they began dairy farming on the Halverstick Road. There they raise their five children until a large barn fire in 1988. After a short break from farming the family return to the dairy business on Paul's dad's farm on the Stickney Island Road. He was able to farm there alongside his sons and then work with Double B Farms until his death. Paul attended Lynden Christian Schools. He was a member of Everson CRC for 60 years and currently a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Lynden. One of his greatest pleasures was being a husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. Paul was known to frequent many coffee shops throughout the years building many friendships over coffee. Even after the loss of his leg in 1969 and his first cancer diagnosis in 1996 Paul continued to be strong in his work ethic and faith. He tried to make the best of everything. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brother John, and niece Florene Reitsema. Paul is survived by Cheryl, his wife of 53 years; children Renee (John) Giliam, Kent Roorda, Kimberly (Dave) Ryskamp, Brian (Cari) Roorda, and Jodi (Brian) VanderPol; grandkids Kaylee (Josh), Theo, McKenzie, Grant, Tristan (Tara), Davis, Lane, Jaxon, Brinley, Macy, Lexi, and Tori; and great grandsons Tyson, Luke, and Trent. He will be greatly missed by siblings Bessie Reitsma, Mike (Lin) Roorda, and Larry (Jayne) Roorda, and many extended family and friends. You are invited to both visitation at Gillies Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. and the memorial service at First Christian Reformed Church on Saturday, February 29th at 2 p.m. Immediately following the service you are invited to the Expo building at the fairgrounds. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 1, 2020

